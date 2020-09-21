Sudan: Gov and Police Discuss Security in West Darfur

El Geneina — The Governor of West Darfur, Mohamed El Doma, stressed the importance of protecting displaced in the camps and villages of voluntary return after the exit of the UN-AU joint peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) at the end of this year.

El Doma's emphasis came during his meeting yesterday in El Geneina with the head of the Executive Committee of the Police Matrix for Civilian Protection in Darfur, police Lt Gen Anan Hamed, and the accompanying delegation visiting from West Darfur.

Lt Gen Hamed said that the delegation's visit took place to implement plans for ensuring agricultural stability, running secondary school exams, the disarmament programme, and a specific plan drawn up by the state police to protect displaced in the camps and villages of voluntary return.

He praised the decision of the governor of West Darfur to create a permanent office for the Civilian Protection Committee, and issued legislation that would contribute to securing these villages.

He also announced the dispatch of specialised police forces to West Darfur to strengthen police response for family and child protection.

According to the chief of the West Darfur police, Maj Gen Osman Muella, the civilian protection plan begins with handing over UNAMID sites once the peacekeeping force leaves.

Sudanese activists have warned that people in Darfur will not have adequate physical protection after the exit of UNAMID. 98 signatories of the petition dated May 4 point to the two letters Hamdok sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier this year, in which he requested the UN Security Council to establish a Chapter VI Special Political Mission/Peace Support Operation to assist in the peace process and help Sudan to mobilise international financial assistance.

In both letters, the issue of physical protection of civilians was not clearly addressed, the activists say.

Exit

On Thursday, Joint Special Representative for the UN-AU joint peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Jeremiah Mamabolo, held talks with North Darfur state governor in El Fasher, that focused on the exit strategy of the mission, and arrangements for the handover of tasks to the new UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) that will start its work in Sudan when the mandate of UNAMID ends on December 31.

Mamabolo said in a press conference after the meeting that during the remaining period, UNAMID will organise a series of workshops on the contents and terms of the comprehensive peace agreement.

He said that the UN Security Council will evaluate the work of the mission on October 21.

