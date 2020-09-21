Sudan: Three People Injured in Attack in North Darfur

Saraf Omra — In North Darfur, three people were injured in an attack by militant herdsmen in Abu Sheikan village in Saraf Omra locality.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a villager reported that a group of six herders brought their camels into the village, which damaged of a number of reed fences and courtyards.

When the villagers protested, the herders beat them with their whips. Abdelrahim Duwein, Saddam Ibrahim, and Souad Mahdi were wounded.

According to the witness, the victims demand that the North Darfur government and the security authorities "give security in Saraf Omra locality top priority".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.