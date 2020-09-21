Nigeria: Kaduna Beef Up Security At Airport Road, Other Strategic Locations

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai directed the deployment of troops of the Nigerian Army and police to the Kaduna Airport Road and other strategic locations in the state.

Aggressive fighting patrols were now stationed in such areas to further protect life and property.

The deployment was aimed at beefing up security around the Kaduna Airport Road, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road Roundabout and the Nigerian Defence Academy Road. The Nigerian Air Force will retain the duty of securing the immediate premises of the Kaduna Airport, its staff quarters, and other critical aviation assets in the airport.

At the meeting between the state government, the Nigerian Army, Police, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and community leaders held at Kutungare village, Igabi local government, the Commissioner, Internal Security, and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan challenged the community leaders to cooperate with the newly deployed troops and operatives. Furthermore, he said:

"We are here to see for ourselves the ongoing aggressive fighting patrols by the newly deployed troops and police operatives in these locations.

"This will complement the Nigerian Air Force who is working in the immediate airport environment, while the troops and operatives cover the general area."

In his remarks, the Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Olusegun Abai said communities have roles to play in enhancing security through information sharing and working harmoniously with security agencies.

He added that the army will be open to the communities in line with the principles of civil-military relations.

Similarly, Governor El-Rufai has commended the Nigerian Army for deploying troops to Juji village in Chikun local government area following security challenges in the village and adjoining communities on the Kaduna Eastern By-pass.

The Governor's commendation was delivered by the Commissioner, Internal Security, and Home Affairs, when he led a meeting with the Commanding Officer, 312 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col. AK Muhammad, and the community leaders in the village.

The Commissioner was full of praise for the community leaders who have been supportive of the security agencies and the government.

He charged them to sustain the security information sharing mechanism in place by the Kaduna State Government, and also urged recourse to the law by aggrieved individuals and groups.

Vanguard