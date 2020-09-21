Kenya: Football, Rugby, All U-18 Sports to Remain Closed While Non-Contact Sports Given Green Light

Nairobi — All contact sports including football and rugby as well as all Under-18 sports will remain closed while non-contact sports like athletics, golf, tennis will re-open, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced on Friday while unveiling the final guidelines for sports resumption in the country.

Amina also announced that all water sports will remain suspended until further notice while fitness clubs were given the green light to re-open while observing the containment measures set out by the ministry of Health.

"We are not out of the woods yet as we are guided by the ministry of health. The guidelines will be reviewed from time to time depending on the situation in the country. Testing will be mandatory for all sports participants including officials. Training camps, sporting facilities, academies will adhere strictly to the containment measures. The non-contact sports will resume but observe the containment measures," CS Amina said.

Sports in Kenya has been shut down from mid-march 2020 following the breakdown of the COVID-19 pandemic that shook the entire world.

The football fraternity in Kenya were geared towards resumption with Football Kenya Federation announcing that it will cater for the testing bill for Kenyan Premier League players as it looked forward for the new season that was planned for October.

However, the announcement means, its now a major blow as they will have to wait a little bit longer to resume action, even as the federation confirmed that the FKF Shield will be played to its conclusion.

In the Rugby family, the situation was the same where the Kenya Rugby Union was hoping to conclude the Kenya Cup that was suspended back in April.

Football, Hockey, Netball, Basketball, Handball Wheelchair basketball and Volleyball are categorized as low risk contact sports while Boxing, Rugby, Karate, Wrestling, Judo, Kabadi, Tong-il Mo do, Kick Boxing, Amputee Football, Team building activities , Chess, scrabble and Ajua are listed as high risk contact sports.