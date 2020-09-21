Gambia: 22 New Cases of Covid-19 Recorded, No New Death

The Gambia has recorded twenty-two new positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand five hundred and twenty-six.

The newly confirmed cases represented 13.7% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 33.5 years.

No new COVID-19 related death registered was registered by health practitioners. The only posthumous sample collected tested negative for COVID-19.

The Gambia currently has ten people under quarantine, one thousand four hundred and twenty-six active cases, one hundred and eight COVID-19 related deaths and four hundred and forty-one probable cases.

This is the 149th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and sixty-one new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said twelve new tests returned undetermined.

He said no new person was taken into quarantine and no new persons were discharged.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.