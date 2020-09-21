Gambia: 22 New Cases of Covid-19 Recorded, No New Death

20 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has recorded twenty-two new positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand five hundred and twenty-six.

The newly confirmed cases represented 13.7% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 33.5 years.

No new COVID-19 related death registered was registered by health practitioners. The only posthumous sample collected tested negative for COVID-19.

The Gambia currently has ten people under quarantine, one thousand four hundred and twenty-six active cases, one hundred and eight COVID-19 related deaths and four hundred and forty-one probable cases.

This is the 149th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and sixty-one new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said twelve new tests returned undetermined.

He said no new person was taken into quarantine and no new persons were discharged.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.