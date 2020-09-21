Somalia: Don't Protest, Let State Dialogue With Somalia - Miraa Farmers Told

Agriculture CS Peter Munya has asked miraa stakeholders not to allow politicians into the matter but allow Somali and Kenyan governments to reach an amicable solution.

Munya said there are politicians who have incited farmers and other miraa stakeholders to go to streets starting next week claiming President Uhuru Kenyatta's government has failed to address the issue of miraa markets reopening.

Munya assured farmers that the President is doing whatever possible to ensure the Somalia market and others are reopened as soonest possible.

"If he (Uhuru) heeded to your cry when counties were banning the crop and stooped it, he must handle this too and soon markets will be reopened. The President knows the suffering of miraa farmers. Miraa has many enemies, be cautious," Munya said.

Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) chairman Kimathi Munjuri told the Star that stakeholders will sit from Monday to settle on the next action to force the government to be clear on its plans on reopening the markets.

He said Igembe Central MP Kubai Kiringo will table a motion to seek answers from the Ministry of Trade on the plans.

Miraa was banned in the UK and the Netherlands leaving only Somalia as the main market; which was hurt as the stimulant was banned when Covid-19 broke out.

He said Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi will present a petition in the House to demand and explain what Agriculture, Trade, Interior, Transport and Foreign Affairs ministries have in store to ensure miraa do not go to waste.

Meru MCAs led by Majority leader Victor Karithi have declared to hold 'the mother of all protests' starting Monday to force the government to take action.

Mwirigi told the Star that the government is doing little despite the suffering of farmers.

Innocent Kenyans, he said, were arrested by detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for allegations of being in possession of the crop.