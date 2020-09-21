Gambia: Secretary General Convenes First Virtual Permanent Secretaries' Retreat

State House, Banjul, 20th September 2020: The Office of the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, Office of the President, will organise a two-day Virtual Retreat of Permanent Secretaries on 21st and 22nd September, 2020.

The forum is an integral part of the Institutional arrangements of the National Development Plan (NDP) for effective monitoring towards achieving its objectives.

The two-day session led by the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, Mr Nuha Touray, will deliberate on progress made by each sector on the relevant NDP Outcomes since the last retreat held in June 2019, at Tendaba.

The Virtual Retreat will also discuss the initiation of a midterm review of the NDP. In view of the current global health challenges, further deliberations on strategies with the existing pandemic will also be considered.

An important component of the Civil Service Reform Programme 2018-2027 is the Pay and Grading Reform. During the Retreat, the senior officials will validate a recently concluded pay and grading review, following a job evaluation exercise by the Personnel Management Office.