Gambia: Secretary General Convenes First Virtual Permanent Secretaries' Retreat

20 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

State House, Banjul, 20th September 2020: The Office of the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, Office of the President, will organise a two-day Virtual Retreat of Permanent Secretaries on 21st and 22nd September, 2020.

The forum is an integral part of the Institutional arrangements of the National Development Plan (NDP) for effective monitoring towards achieving its objectives.

The two-day session led by the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, Mr Nuha Touray, will deliberate on progress made by each sector on the relevant NDP Outcomes since the last retreat held in June 2019, at Tendaba.

The Virtual Retreat will also discuss the initiation of a midterm review of the NDP. In view of the current global health challenges, further deliberations on strategies with the existing pandemic will also be considered.

An important component of the Civil Service Reform Programme 2018-2027 is the Pay and Grading Reform. During the Retreat, the senior officials will validate a recently concluded pay and grading review, following a job evaluation exercise by the Personnel Management Office.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.