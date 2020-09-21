Tunisia: Penalty Joy As Esperance Wins Fifth Tunisian Super Cup

21 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Giants Esperance sportive de Tunis won their fifth Tunisian Super Cup title on Sunday (20 September 2020), beating rivals CS Sfaxien 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw at Rades.

Mohamed Ali Yaacoubi, Abelraouf Benguit, Yassine Khenissi, Farouk Mimouni and Abdelkader Bedrane scored from the spot for Esperance with Hamdou Elhouni's shot rebounding from the woodwork, while Achraf Habbasi, Aymen Harzi, Hani Amamo and Mohamed Ali Jouini scored for Sfaxien, with Abdullah El Amri and Islam Bakeer missing.

This is Esperance's 5th Super Cup title and their second in a row after beating CA Bizertin last year, confirming their tag as the most successful side in the annual match that gathers Tunisian Ligue 1 and Tunisian Cup champions. Club Africain and Etoile du Sahel follow with three titles each. Meanwhile Sfaxien lost the Super Cup for the second time in as many appearances.

The first half was a story of rare chances, with Esperance captain Khalil Chemam injured and forced to leave his place for Bedrane. Sfaxien goalkeeper Aymen Dehmane was alert to stop Bilel Ben Saha and Khenissi efforts as the opening stanza ended goalless.

It was a similar story after the break, with both coaches introducing substitutes in search for the opener. But it was the penalty shootout that decided the game in Esperance favor.

Meanwhile, the 2020-21 season of Tunisian Professional League (Ligue 1) is set to kick off on 24 October.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.