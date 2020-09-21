Liberia: National Traditional Council Women Hail Pres. Weah for Amb. Kemayah's Preferment As Foreign Minister

Monrovia — The National Traditional Council of Liberia has expressed gratitude to President George Weah for his preferment of Mr. Dee Maxwell Kemayah as Foreign Minister, despite an allegation of sexual harassment which came up immediately his nomination was announced.

Though the traditional leaders failed to speak on the allegation, they said his preferment is one that they embrace and it proves that the President is bridging the gap between traditional leaders and the government.

In very few words, the president of the National Tribal Governing Council President, Musu K. Townsend, said "We the women born all men, we're here to we're here to praise our leader which is H.E. President George Weah for appointing our son, Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah. I'm telling him thank you on behalf of the 15 counties tribal women and the men of the governing council."

According to the traditional women, they are proud of the nomination and as such, the President's decision must be respected.

Amb. Kemayah who has been serving as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations was recently nominated to serve as Foreign Minister. If confirmed, he would replace Mr. Gbezhongar Findley who resigned his post to contest the senatorial seat in Grand Bassa County.

However, upon his nomination, a Liberian staffer of the Mission, Ms. Whynee Cummings Wilson.

She alleged that Amb. Kemayah allegedly molested and sexually harassed her on January 8, 2020 during her birthday celebration.

She has, however, come under criticisms for not speaking up until his recent nomination which leaves many to believe her allegation is politically-motivated.

Tilem and Associates a Law Firm representing Ambassador Kemayah, has denied the allegation terming it as lies and political motivated. The legal firm warned Madam Cummings- Wilson against tarnishing the hard-earned image of their cline or else she will face legal battle.

While the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) had called for the withdrawal of his nomination, the Women League of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has condemned allegations of rape against the Ambassador, noting that the allegation is coming from individuals who are opposed to his nomination as Foreign Minister.

According to MOVEE's women league, Mr. Kemayah has been a patriotic and dedicated national leader who has worked and continues to work for the good of Liberia.

Amb. Kemayah is expected to face the Senate for confirmation this week.