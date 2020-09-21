Nigeria: 78 Companies Bid for NNPC Pipelines Rehabilitation

21 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Festus Okoromadu

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday disclosed that no fewer than seventy-eight companies submitted virtual bids to rehabilitate its downstream pipelines, associated depots and terminal infrastructure through the Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

A statement from the corporation said the bidding exercise was witnessed by external observers which includes, Bureau of Public Procurement, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Civil Liberty Organisation and the Centre for Transparency Watch.

The director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr. Chidi Izuwah, who also witnessed the exercise commended the leadership of the Corporation for transparent bid opening processes. He noted that NNPC had through the bidding exercise shown the world that things could be done correctly such that would yield value for Nigerians.

A statement by the Corporation's spokesperson, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted Engr. Izuwah as saying that the novel NNPC virtual public bid-opening exercise was in line with the ICRC infrastructure revolution drive.

"You showed to the world that you're driving a totally transparent Public Private Partnership process in line with the infrastructure revolution of President Muhammadu Buhari. Today's public bid opening for the rehabilitation of NNPC pipelines,depots/terminal infrastructure is quite commendable. "I commend the GMD Mallam Mele Kyari, his team and the NNPC Group for showing to the world that things can be done properly and in the best interest of the shareholders," Engr. Izuwah stated.

