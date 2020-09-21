Nigeria: Ex-Niger Delta Militant Rallies Support for Amnesty Coordinator

Amidst mixed feelings expressed by some persons over the seeming silence of the newly appointed coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd), a third phase Niger Delta ex-militant leader, General Para Ekiye has called on his colleagues in the Niger Delta struggle to be patient with the newly appointed coordinator, adding that patience is the ability to wait with a good attitude, while still waiting for possible outcomes.

General Ekiye, who is also the current Egbesu High Priest of Esuku Kingdom in Delta state, reiterated that, "though patience may seem to be bitter, but its fruit is sweet", nothing that judging from Col. Dikio's background as a seasoned administrator and peace builder throughout his military career, there is hope for the people of the region, particularly the youth.

Traditional High Priest Ekiyes, said he was confident that the process of repositioning the Amnesty office by the new helmsman started in earnest from the day the pronouncement of the appointment was made, reiterating that the workings of government use follow due process and that Amnesty Programme could not be an exception.

The ex-militant leader further stressed that the appointment of another illustrious Ijaw son as coordinator of the programme could be God's perfect plan for the people of the region, as according to him, the region was in dare need of human capacity development through empowerment of the youth, particularly the ex-agitators who sacrificed their lives in the days of the militancy in the region, saying that God has perfect timing for everything. General Ekiye, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, was reacting to some complaints in some quarters which suggest that the newly appointed coordinator was yet to make any public statement since his return to the country after his appointment.

He enjoined ex-militant leaders in the region to be cautious of their public utterances, not to be misconstrued by miscreants to cause crisis, pointing out that as positive agents of change, the youths should rather deploy their God-given energies foster sustainable peace in their communities.

"I want to use this medium to advise our youths in the Niger Delta to utilise their tremendous potentials to create and maintain peaceful environment, through peace negotiations and effective participation in community decision-making processes in favour of conflict prevention,

management and resolution of possible conflicts.