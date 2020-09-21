Nigeria: Lawmaker Commends Buhari for Signing Nigeria Police Act 2020

Member of the House of Representatives who sponsored the Nigerian Police Bill 2020, which has no been signed into an Act, Hon Yusuf Gagdi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the law.

Gagdi, while commending the president's action, said the Act would no doubt promote intense security in states across the federation.

He said, "I want to commend Mr President for this giant stride as this is coming at a time when the country is facing serious security challenges."

"This for me is a step in the right direction that will address the challenges of structuring, appointments, promotions, discipline, postings, living conditions, pension and retirement benefits of the Nigeria Police Force as identified in the Principal Act."

He also stated that the bill was necessitated by the alarming spate of insecurity and criminality in the country whose negative effects on the economy and socio-political development of Nigeria is well documented.

"Mr President has shown that he has the interest of the people at heart by ensuring that this bill is signed to address this issues.

"The Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources," he added.

The Police Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill went through all legislative processes in the House of Representatives with the sponsor of the Bill Hon. Yusuf Gagdi noting that the bill seeks to provide a framework for the Nigeria Police Service; ensure cooperation and partnership between the Police and communities in maintaining peace and combatting insecurity in Nigeria.