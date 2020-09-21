Nigeria: Kaduna Declares 3-Day Mourning, Public Holiday for Late Emir of Zazzau

21 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Kaduna State government has declared three days mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

The Special Adviser to the Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Adekeye said public offices would open on September 21 and 22, but "there will be a public holiday on September 23 to honour his memory."

According to him, flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period for the emir who died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, on Sunday, at the age of 84.

The remains of the monarch have been laid to rest at his palace in Zaria besides some past emirs of the emirate.

The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Zazzau Emirate, Dalhatu Kasimu, in the palace at about 5:35p.m., attended by thousands of people.

Among those in attendance were El-Rufai; Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Lawal-Abbas; Speaker of the State Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and other top government functionaries.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, led the Federal Government delegation, consisted of Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika; Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed; Environment Minister, Mahmud Mohammed, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Also at the palace was the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, and heads of military and paramilitary formations in Kaduna State.

The late monarch who was the 18th Emir of Zazzau, and was Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs.

Shehu Idris was coronated the Emir of Zazzau on February 15, 1975, and has ruled Zazzau emirate for 45 years, before his death.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.