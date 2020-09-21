Liberia: Replacing Striking Health Workers Is Counter-Productive

Boakai Fofana/allAfrica
(file phto).
21 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion

THE GOVERNMENT OF President George Weah has resorted to recruiting new health practitioners, including army personnel to replace striking health workers demanding hazard benefits and salary increment, which may not be the right approach to addressing challenges faced by citizens sacrificing in the poorly managed health sector.

IN A GOVERNMENT statement, Liberia's Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe said the Ministry of Health has been instructed to solicit applications from "qualified health workers of various grades, including nurses, nurse aides, midwives and laboratory technicians" to replace aggrieved health workers.

WE LIKE TO state categorically that the path being taken by the government may not provide permanent solutions to mountains of challenges, ranging from poor work conditions, lack of supplies, delayed salaries and incentives, among others that professionals in the health sector continue to endure.

IN THE FIRST place, the current strike is not the first by health workers. In their previous protest, the government and aggrieved health workers dialogued and reached a common ground with the protesters returning to work. We wonder why this insensitivity posture by the state this time around.

THIS IRON-CLAD APPROACH comes at the time the country is still grappling with the deadly Corona virus, which has killed nearly a thousand people, most of them, doctors and nurses. They died, while trying to save lives without proper tools such as PPEs and other gadgets.

IN FACT, WE recalled vividly that the health workers downed tools between May and June this year and the Minister of Health Doctor Wilehlmina Jallah intervened, which led to their return to work.

LET'S FACE IT. Health practitioners on the Continent earn very little unlike politicians and loyalists in government. Yet, they spend long hours on the job without benefit of holidays or breaks to spend quality time with family members.

MINISTER NAGBE TALKS about volunteers receiving first preference in the recruitment exercise. But would this improve the appalling conditions at the various hospitals and health facilities across the country? It would not be long before disillusions surface again, once conditions remain the same.

THIS ADMINISTRATION WILL go down in history as the first Liberian government to tell health workers seeking solutions to their plight to go to hell when ruling party candidates are ditching out millions on pre-campaign activities.

WHERE IS THE much-heralded ruling CDC slogan of "power to the people" or where is the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development? Are these mere rhetoric?

WE CALL ON the government to remain engaged with the protesting health workers until a common ground can be found instead of adapting a draconian posture that would soon boomerang.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

More on This
Strike and You're Out, Liberian Health Workers Warned
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.