Liberia: Senate Begins Kemayah's Confirmation Hearing Today

Following several weeks of controversy over his nomination by President George Weah as Foreign Minister, members of the Liberian Senate are expected to begin the confirmation hearing of Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah today.

If confirmed by the Liberian Senate, Amb. Kemayah will replace Mr. Gbehzongar Findley who resigned his post to contest in the pending December 8, Special Senatorial elections in Grand Bassa County. Amb. Kemayah will also be coming to the job with a wealth of experience and achievements if confirm by the Senate.

Appointed on August 22, 2018 as Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary & Permanent Representative of f Liberia to the United Nations & all its organs by President Weah, Amb. Kemayah took office on September 4, 2018 in New York, United States of America.

During his stay and before his nomination as Foreign Minister, Amb. Kemayah was elected as Chair of the United Nations Special Political and Decolonization - Fourth- 4th Committee for the Seventy-third Session of the United Nations General Assembly (73rd UNGA).

He declared Liberia's Candidature, and sought/lobbied for the endorsement of the African Group of Fifty-four Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York; before and during its meeting on September 20, 2018.

He also Served as Chair of the United Nations Special Political and Decolonization - Fourth- 4th Committee for the Seventy-third Session of the United Nations General Assembly (73rd UNGA). He arranged and ensured deposit of 'Submission' with the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America; for a claim of the extension of the Continental Shelf of the Republic of Liberia beyond the Two Hundred (200) nautical mile limits.

Liberia had been trying to get the aforementioned 'Submission' done with the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS) for more than Ten (10) Years prior to Liberia's aforementioned successful deposit of Liberia's claim. Kemayah in his short stay at the UN has several accomplishments under his belt and therefore comes with a wealth of experience.