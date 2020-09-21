Liberia: CPP Endorses Edith Goongloe-Weh

-as ANC Taa Wongbe steps aside

Describing the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) primary in the northern Liberian City of Sanniquellie as bad example for Liberian politics, the chairman of the CPP and political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings says the parties would push Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh as their candidate for the pending December 8 senatorial election in that county.

Mr. Cummings explains that the decision to let Madam Gongloe-Weh contest on the CPP ticket in Nimba is part of the numerous sacrifices that the ANC will have to make in keeping the four opposition parties together.

"I recognize that this is not an ideal situation and is tough. However, we must make compromises to keep the CPP together and strong. I am therefore grateful that TaaWongbe of the ANC has agreed with me and consented to put Liberia above ourselves and make the sacrifice while he makes decisions on his next steps," Cummings in a special statement released over the weekend.

Violent clashes broke up on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after delegates of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Unity Party (UP), the Liberty Party (LP) and the All Liberian Party (ALP), gathered in Sanniquellie to hold a primary to elect a candidate to represent Nimba in the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections. The contest was between Madam Gongloe-Weh of the Liberty Party and Mr. TaaWongbe of the ANC.

The situation led the CPP to set up an Independent Review Panel (IRP) to investigate the conduct of the Nimba County Senatorial Primary. The IRP did not valid the result but rather indicated that the process was flawed and lacking credibility.

But while acknowledging that the primary was not managed properly and became a divisive bloody theatre of violence, causing great pain and embarrassment to the CPP, Cummings noted that it was important that the parties stay together and confront the inept leadership of President George Weah.

"As leader of the CPP, I am concerned about the outcome of the primaries, and accept the painful truth from the IRP. Today, I renew my condemnation of the violence and the Nimba primary process as flawed and therefore consider its outcome invalid. I reiterate my position and remain firm that no candidate won the Nimba primary. Under the circumstances, it may be logical to split the biblical baby as in King Solomon's days - to allow each of the candidates (TaaWongbe and Edith Gongloe-Weh) to freely contest as independent candidates if they choose. And that choice is theirs to make," Cummings said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he was quick to point out that as Political Leader of the both the CPP and the ANC, he has agreed to let Madam Gongloe-Weh represent the CPP in Nimba.

According to him, this will ensure that CPP has candidates in each of our 15 counties in the upcoming elections, that the CPP and especially ANC is committed to women empowerment and increase of female representation.

"To our colleagues in the CPP, our numerous compromises on many occasions within the CPP is not a sign of weakness, but a determination to keep Liberia's opposition together, despite attempts to break it apart. We are committed to redeeming Liberia through a united fight against the CDC," he added.

By Othello B. Garblah

2

20

20