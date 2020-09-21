Zimbabwe: Bulawayo, Harare Still Have 11 - and 18-Months' Water Supply - Govt

The city of Bulawayo, which has battled perennial water challenges, still has 11 months supply of the natural resource in its dams while Harare is reportedly sitting on 18 months' supply.

This was revealed in a report presented in a ministerial statement Lands deputy minister Douglas Karoro to the Senate this past Thursday.

However, Mount Darwin is only left with a precarious one and half months' supply of the resource.

According to the report, most water sources countrywide have raw water until the next rain season although challenges such as limited conveyance, pumping and treatment capacities, chemicals shortages as well as power outages continue to hamper progress in the supply of clean water in cities and towns countrywide.

Statistics showed that apart from Mt Darwin with water levels at 20% full from Chesa Dam, the rest of the country had water until the expected early rain season announced by the Met Department recently.

"Besides the drought-induced challenge of unavailability of raw water, urban water supply in most cities is facing additional challenges due to limited conveyance, pumping and treatment capacities, shortage of chemicals as well as power outages," said Karoro.

According to Karoro, Bulawayo City biggest dams Insiza, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi have substantial amounts of water which could last the city up to 11 months at 155 megalitres (ML) per day.

Karoro said "Bulawayo had made limited investments in improving abstraction capacity which could have assisted in addressing the water challenges being faced by the city".

According to the deputy minister, centres with relatively safe water supply included greater Harare source which is left with 18 months of water supply at 800 mega litres per day.

"Gweru water sources are currently at 33% full and can supply the city for approximately 9 months; Karoi has five months' supply left from its combined water from its two supply dams; Shurugwi has eight months' supply left.

"With water levels at 20% full from Chesa Dam, Mt Darwin has only one and half months' supply left; Mutawatawa water levels stand at 20% full of supply with only less than two months of water supply left. The situation also requires pumping from Ruya River," said Karoro.

Others are Kwekwe, which with a combined 25% full from the supply dams, has seven months' supply left at 31mega litres per day; Chegutu Town with a combined 50% full of supply dams has 12 months' supply left at 23 mega litres per day to the next run off season.

Gwanda with a 62% full supply dams has 11 months' supply left at 20 mega litres per day; Plumtree has 12 months' supply left at 13 mega litres per day; Chivhu has 11 months of supply at 9 mega litres a day.

"Chipinge's Bangazaan Dam is at 98% full and will last the centre for the next 13 months at 8 mega litres per day; Mutoko's Nyadire Dam at 53% full has 6 months' supply left at 4 mega litres per day.

Murehwa water source is currently at 85% full and can supply the centre for at least 17 months at 4 mega litres per day; Mvurwi's Pembi Dam is at 58% full and has 7 months' supply left at 5, 5 mega litres per day; Rushinga with 50% full in supply dams has 17 months' supply left at 3 mega litres which is enough to supply to next run off season; Insukamini within 21% full in supply dams has five months' supply left at 4 mega litres per day.

Mutare City has 14 months at 97 mega litres per day of water supply left from the Odzani Dams Kadoma has 27 months left; Beitbridge has 3 plus months left, the town has a huge water supply back up from Zhovhe Dam which is at 58, 8% full and Marondera which has more than 30 months left at 13 mega litres per day of raw water supplies.

The sources in the town are enough to supply to the city up to 2030.

Rusape town has more than 30 months left at 9 mega litres per day. Bindura, Shamva and Glendale have 12 months left from their sources.

Mwenje and Acadia augmented by Masembura Dam is at 60% full; Masvingo and Chiredzi have more than 30 months left at 30 mega litres per day; Concession, Sadza, Wedza, Buhera, Murambinda, Inyati Mine, Inyati Center, Bikita, Nyika, Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Mashava and Zaka have more than 30 months left of raw water supply from their sources.

Gutu and Mpandawana Growth Centre currently has 23 months left at two mega litres per day from their sources.