Zimbabwe: Vendors Group to the Rescue As Bulawayo Struggles to Mark New Trade Spaces

21 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) has mobilised resources to assist the cash strapped Bulawayo city council mark new trading spaces in line with Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing.

Since the relocation of vendors from the Central Business District (CBD) in April this year, the local authority has been struggling to re-allocate vending bays to the affected traders owing to lack of financial resources.

Over 600 informal traders were left with no other source of income when council destroyed their stalls arguing that the move was necessary to decongest the streets as a preventive Covid-19 measure.

The council has blamed the delay in reallocating bays to the vendors to lack of financial resources.

"It is disturbing that council is failing to provide trading space to our members affected by Covid-19. We would have hoped that BCC was going to start the process of re-allocation, having put resources aside to see the process through," said Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association Director Michael Ndiweni in an interview with New Zimbabwe.com.

Ndiweni said his organisation has already mobilised resources to assisting council met its obligation.

"As BVTA, we have put some resources aside. We have procured resources for them to be able to mark the markets. So, we will buy paint and deliver.

"We have already made all the necessary modalities and we are just waiting for all the resources before we hand them over to the city council.

"It is our small contribution, but we urge the local authority to cast its nets wider and reach other stakeholders who can come and assist," said Ndiweni.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.