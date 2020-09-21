Nigeria: Digitisation - Buni Approves Employment of Casual Staff At Yobe Radio, TV

As part of efforts to ensure enough manpower for the on-going digitization of Yobe Broadcasting Corporation (YBC) and Yobe State

Television (YTV), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of experienced casual staff working at the two stations.

Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs, and Culture Hon Abdullahi Bego, revealed this when the officials of the Radio, Television and Theatre Art Workers Union (RATAWU) paid him a courtesy visit at the office in Damaturu.

Bego said the governor had after approving millions of naira for the total overhauling of the two stations directed for formulation of all strategies that will ensure effective implementation of the digitization process.

The commissioner also said, "His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni is passionate about the digitization process of the media organizations in the state especially when it comes to equipment, staff strength and capability.

"The next step is the training and retraining of the staff of the two media organisations for efficiency in the execution of their job," Bego disclosed.

He said the casual staffs billed for employment were serving at the stations for more than eight years while others five to six years without permanent appointment letters.

"We feel it is good to employ them taking into cognizance their experience in the system and dedication to duty."

Bego commended RATTAWU among other members of the organization for their effort in informing, enlightening, and entertaining the public at all times.

The chairman of RATTAWU, Comrade Nasiru Illiya, while speaking, said they were at his office to register their gratitude to the giant stride of Governor Mai Mala Buni, especially on the digitization of the two media organisations in the state.

"Sir, we are equally very grateful to note that within your short stay as commissioner of Information, we have started witnessing a positive transformation in the sector through the award of contracts worth

millions of naira for upgrading YBC and YTV from analogue to digital transmission.

"As I am speaking to you now, YBC is online transmission live," Illiya disclosed