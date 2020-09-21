South Africa: SA Records 13 Deaths, 1 555 Covid-19 Cases

21 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 13 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number to 15 953.

Of the new deaths, six were recorded in the Western Cape, three each in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 89.2% after 590 071 patients beat the virus.

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 661 211 after 1 555 new cases were identified.

The information is based on the 4 041 543 tests conducted since the outbreak, 16 884 of which were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 30 675 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 954 417 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.