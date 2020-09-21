South Africa: SA Records 13 Deaths, 1 555 Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 13 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number to 15 953.

Of the new deaths, six were recorded in the Western Cape, three each in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 89.2% after 590 071 patients beat the virus.

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 661 211 after 1 555 new cases were identified.

The information is based on the 4 041 543 tests conducted since the outbreak, 16 884 of which were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 30 675 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 954 417 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.