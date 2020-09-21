South Africa: Sub-Committee Shortlists Candidates for Central Drug Authority Board

18 September 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Sub-Committee on the Filling of Vacancies on the Central Drug Authority Board has today shortlisted 26 candidates for interviews to fill the 13 vacancies that exist on the board.

The shortlisted candidates are as follows:

Mr Johannes Theodurus Claasen

Mr Mogamat Shafiek Davids

Ms Nomcebo Alice Dlamini

Ms Rachel Mmadikeledi Motsepe

Ms Dareleen James

Rev Mhlahleki Reuben Sokana

Ms Michelene Merlin Smith

Ms Meisie Sinnah Ramakhula

Mr Samasivan Pillay

Ms Nombulelo Gloria Msikinya

Ms Nomathemba Elaine Kela

Ms Nyameka Mayathula-Khoza

Ms Alexandria Vermeulen

Ms Zanamuhla Primrose Khanyile

Rev Dr Nwamilorho Joseph Tshwane

Ms Elna Japisa Mathonsi

Ms Ntaoleng Chrisitina Molefe

Mr Thabo Zacharia Morabe

Mr Tshepang Lebohang Motloung

Dr Gurunathen Kistnasamy

Ms Lethiwe Ndlovu

Ms Dimakatso Jane Thema

Ms Caroline Oyiya

Ms Matlhogonolo Sobeng Sophia Maboe

Mr Devon Clife de Koker

Mr Peter Ucko

The Sub-Committee will recommend 13 candidates that will be submitted to the Minister of Social Development for appointment. The CV's of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the parliamentary website next week to ensure that the process is transparent.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.