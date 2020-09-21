South Africa: Sub-Committee Shortlists Candidates for Central Drug Authority Board

The Sub-Committee on the Filling of Vacancies on the Central Drug Authority Board has today shortlisted 26 candidates for interviews to fill the 13 vacancies that exist on the board.
The shortlisted candidates are as follows:
Mr Johannes Theodurus Claasen
Mr Mogamat Shafiek Davids
Ms Nomcebo Alice Dlamini
Ms Rachel Mmadikeledi Motsepe
Ms Dareleen James
Rev Mhlahleki Reuben Sokana
Ms Michelene Merlin Smith
Ms Meisie Sinnah Ramakhula
Mr Samasivan Pillay
Ms Nombulelo Gloria Msikinya
Ms Nomathemba Elaine Kela
Ms Nyameka Mayathula-Khoza
Ms Alexandria Vermeulen
Ms Zanamuhla Primrose Khanyile
Rev Dr Nwamilorho Joseph Tshwane
Ms Elna Japisa Mathonsi
Ms Ntaoleng Chrisitina Molefe
Mr Thabo Zacharia Morabe
Mr Tshepang Lebohang Motloung
Dr Gurunathen Kistnasamy
Ms Lethiwe Ndlovu
Ms Dimakatso Jane Thema
Ms Caroline Oyiya
Ms Matlhogonolo Sobeng Sophia Maboe
Mr Devon Clife de Koker
Mr Peter Ucko
The Sub-Committee will recommend 13 candidates that will be submitted to the Minister of Social Development for appointment. The CV's of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the parliamentary website next week to ensure that the process is transparent.