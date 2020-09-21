South Africa: Sub-Committee Shortlists Candidates for Central Drug Authority Board

document

The Sub-Committee on the Filling of Vacancies on the Central Drug Authority Board has today shortlisted 26 candidates for interviews to fill the 13 vacancies that exist on the board.

The shortlisted candidates are as follows:

Mr Johannes Theodurus Claasen

Mr Mogamat Shafiek Davids

Ms Nomcebo Alice Dlamini

Ms Rachel Mmadikeledi Motsepe

Ms Dareleen James

Rev Mhlahleki Reuben Sokana

Ms Michelene Merlin Smith

Ms Meisie Sinnah Ramakhula

Mr Samasivan Pillay

Ms Nombulelo Gloria Msikinya

Ms Nomathemba Elaine Kela

Ms Nyameka Mayathula-Khoza

Ms Alexandria Vermeulen

Ms Zanamuhla Primrose Khanyile

Rev Dr Nwamilorho Joseph Tshwane

Ms Elna Japisa Mathonsi

Ms Ntaoleng Chrisitina Molefe

Mr Thabo Zacharia Morabe

Mr Tshepang Lebohang Motloung

Dr Gurunathen Kistnasamy

Ms Lethiwe Ndlovu

Ms Dimakatso Jane Thema

Ms Caroline Oyiya

Ms Matlhogonolo Sobeng Sophia Maboe

Mr Devon Clife de Koker

Mr Peter Ucko

The Sub-Committee will recommend 13 candidates that will be submitted to the Minister of Social Development for appointment. The CV's of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the parliamentary website next week to ensure that the process is transparent.