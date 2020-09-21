Tanzania: Bernard Membe Denies Arrest of Second Aide By Police

21 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — ACT- Wazalendo's Presidential candidate and former Foreign Affairs minister Bernard Membe has denied reports that police are holding another aide of his.

In a tweet, Mr Membe categorically denied having an aide or a relative who is being held by police.

"Fellow Tanzanians, information that there is another aide of mine that is being held by the police is not true at all. I don't have any aide, relative or a friend who is being held by the police apart from Jerome Luanda," he wrote.

Mr Mambosasa however did not reveal the identity of the said aide and what is involved in the charges against the two aides.

On Saturday, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed they were holding two aides to the former foreign affairs for questioning over money laundering.

"We are still holding him and we have added another aide who is also facing charges similar to those of his colleague," said Mr Mambosasa

Police on Tuesday, arrested Jerome Luanda shortly after he arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport from Dubai where he had accompanied Mr Membe on a private visit.

