Africa Hockey Qualifier Postponed

21 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The Africa Indoor Hockey Qualifier which was supposed to take place in Balitto, South Africa this coming weekend has been postponed till a date still to be determined.

The president of the Namibia Hockey Association, Marc Nel, on Sunday confirmed the news.

"It is correct that the qualifier, the Indoor Africa Cup, has been put off for 25 to 27 September and postponed to a date to be determined by all participants. This was officially communicated as such by the Africa Hockey Federation," he said.

The Indoor Africa Cup serves as a qualifier for the 2021 Indoor World Cup, which is due to take place in Liege, Belgium from 3-7 February 2021, but according to Nel it's quite likely that it will also be postponed.

"The FIH (international hockey federation) will decide in the coming week what the status is regarding the Indoor World Cup. The expectation is that this would be postponed to 2022," he said.

"The Africa Hockey Federation has informed us that FIH will make an announcement on 24 September regarding the Indoor World Cup. It all depends on the decision of the FIH. They will then inform us when the qualifier will take place and when the Indoor World Cup will be played," he added.

