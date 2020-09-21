Malawi's Top Entertainment and Arts Awards UMP to Be Held Virtually in December

Organisers of Malawi's top entertainment and arts awards, Urban Music People (UMP) awards have announced that this year's awards ceremony will be held as a blended edition, virtually on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

According to UMP Directors, Wisdom Phanga of Five 79 Promotions, the awards will beam Live on Television, social media, radio, and triple watch parties in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu.

"This year's event will be bigger and better. It is our eleventh year; hence we have learned a lot in the last decade," Phanga explained.

Nominations for all three categories; music, fashion, and media will open soon, emphasizing the 50:50 female empowerment in arts campaign.

UMP Representative Khumbo Finto added, "Prospective advertisers and partners are already in touch, and more are welcome. This year, we have gone the extra mile in our 50:50 female empowerment-sensitive initiative, which we started last year, by ensuring half of the categories are female-focused."

Categories:

Music

Lifetime achievement

Artist of the Year (Female)

Artist of the Year (Male)

Best Duo/Group

Producer of the Year

Best New Artist (Female)

Best New Artist (Male)

Fashion

Living Legend

Fashion Icon

Media

Media Legend

Best TV personality - (Female)

Best Radio DJ/Personality (Female)

Best Entertainment writer (Female)

In 2019, the UMP Lifetime Achievement Award went to music promoter Jai Banda.

Lilly Alfonso was also honoured for her contribution and achievements in the fashion industry.

The 2019 UMP Awards (blended edition: fashion and music) was held on December 14 at Crossroads Hotel, Blantyre.