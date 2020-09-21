Ghana: Armah, Addo Are Swag Taekwondo Athletes of the Year

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana have awarded Taekwondo duo Henrietta Armah (female) and Benson Addo ( male) Taekwondo Athlete of the year respectively.

Ms Armah, a Level 400 University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) student offering Bsc Accounting was given the accolade for her outstanding performance in the year under review.

The Black Belt athlete won gold and silver at 2019 Korea Ambassadors Cup, Taekwondo World Championship in Muju Korea and Nigeria Open respectively. She followed these performances by reaching the quarter finals at the African Games in Rabat.

Male counterpart, Benson Addo, a graduate of Accra Technical University - who has a degree in Building Technology, reached the Round of 32 in both the Nigerian Open and African Games.

The 45th MTN SWAG awards will be held at the SWISS Spirit Alisa Hotel on October 10, 2020 with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.