Ghana: Armah, Addo Are Swag Taekwondo Athletes of the Year

21 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana have awarded Taekwondo duo Henrietta Armah (female) and Benson Addo ( male) Taekwondo Athlete of the year respectively.

Ms Armah, a Level 400 University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) student offering Bsc Accounting was given the accolade for her outstanding performance in the year under review.

The Black Belt athlete won gold and silver at 2019 Korea Ambassadors Cup, Taekwondo World Championship in Muju Korea and Nigeria Open respectively. She followed these performances by reaching the quarter finals at the African Games in Rabat.

Male counterpart, Benson Addo, a graduate of Accra Technical University - who has a degree in Building Technology, reached the Round of 32 in both the Nigerian Open and African Games.

The 45th MTN SWAG awards will be held at the SWISS Spirit Alisa Hotel on October 10, 2020 with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.