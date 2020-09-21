Ghana: Pastor, 2 Others Hospitalised After Car Crash At Odumase

21 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Odumase — Three people, including a pastor of the Presbyterian Church, are in critical condition at the hospital after a car crash at Odumase on the Accra-Kumasi highway, at about 10:40a.m, Saturday.

The three, including the pastor yet to be identified, a woman in her 40s, and another man in his 20s, according to authorities of the Konongo Government Hospital, were battling for their lives.

At least four vehicles were involved in the accident: a Metro Mass Transit bus, a mini cargo truck, a Toyota Stanbic and a Toyota Scion minibuses.

Police said an abrupt stop by one of the vehicles in the middle of the road, led to the rear-end collision between all four vehicles on their lanes.

According to eyewitness, driver of one of the vehicles, the Scion bus, involved in the crash, suddenly saw a motorcycle in the middle of the road, and he stopped for the motorcycle, to pave way for the rider.

He said "so about four of them suffered injuries and they were rushed to the hospital. There was heavy traffic on the highway, but with the police presence we were able to tow the vehicle from the road".

Passengers, who suffered minor injuries had been treated and discharged from the Konongo Government Hospital.

Plans were underway to transfer three victims there to the Koforidua Government Hospital, at the time of filing this report.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

