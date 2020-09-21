Uganda: Two Moroto Prison Escapees Shot Dead

21 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Steven Ariong

Moroto — Members of a joint security have shot dead two prisoners who escaped from Moroto Prison last week.

The UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, Maj. Peter Mugisha told Daily Monitor that the escapees were shot dead on Saturday in Nadunget Sub-county, Moroto District, while trying to avoid being re-arrested.

"The two who were shot became wild. One [escapee] was killed by a mob and another one was captured alive and he was taken back to prison," he said.

According to Maj. Mugisha, the hunt for the armed escapees will continue until the escapes are re-arrested and the guns recovered.

On Wednesday last week, 219 prisoners who were serving various sentences, escaped from the prisons with more than 15 guns and 480 rounds of ammunition after breaking into the prisons armoury and overpowering the guard.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Uganda Prisons Service, Mr Frank Baine told Daily Monitor that out of 161 prisoners who were tested for COVID-19 in Moroto Prison, 60 of them have turned out positive and most of them are the escapees.

Read the original article on Monitor.

