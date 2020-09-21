Malawi: Two Arrested Over Dead Pangolin

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested two men for allegedly possessing a dead pangolin.

Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Foster Benjamin, said the suspects, identified as Wiseman Sipiliyano, aged 37, and Owen Nkhwazi, aged 32, were arrested Thursday at the roundabout to Likuni on the Lilongwe West By-pass road.

Benjamin said that Police detectives got a tip-off that the duo were offering for sale a protected species and immediately, the law enforcers moved in and intercepted the suspects at the roundabout.

He said a search into the suspects' laptop bag found a dead pangolin, leading to its seizure and arrest of the two.

Meanwhile, the duo has been charged with possession of listed species, contrary to Section 86 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

They will appear before court soon to answer to the above charge.

Sipiliyano comes from Kupingama Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chilikumwendo in Dedza District while Nkhwazi hails from Ziyamu Village T/A Malengamzoma in Nkhata-Bay District.