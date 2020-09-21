Nigeria: The Day You Mistakenly Kill a 'Yahoo Soldier', You Will Be in Trouble - Man in Military Uniform Threatens SARS

A man in a military uniform was seen in a viral video on Monday threatening to deal with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) if they ever mistakenly kill a "Yahoo Soldier" in the country.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a unit under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Anthony Ogbizi.

The hashtag #EndSARS topped Twitter trend on Monday morning after SARS officials reportedly shot dead a young man suspected to be 'Yahoo Boy' (Internet Fraudster) in Port Harcourt, River state.

In reaction to the killing, the soldier in the viral video warned that the day a SARS official kills a yahoo soldier, they will be in trouble.

Also, Nigerians on Twitter condemned the alleged brutal killings of innocent citizens across the country by SARS officials, calling on Federal Government to dissolve the department.

Here are some comments as seen on Twitter

@mbahdeyforyouuu "The real meaning of SARS is Special Armed Robbery squad. And all they know how to do is to SARS:: Steal Attack and Rob Society. They are just armed robbers in uniform #EndSARS"

@Kingcefo "Another young boy killed again in Port Harcourt by SARS. How long are we going to continue living in fear... ? #EndSARS @PoliceNG @GovWike"

@RealDreylo "SARS are the real criminals. The real terrorists . Criminals in police uniforms dishing out terror to the youths of the Nation. End SARS now!!!! #EndSARS"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

@akobiBillGate "#EndSARS is the most trending twitter 9ja Hashtag and nothing has been done till date, the most annoying thing is after today nobody will say anything about SARS till they gt another person killed, I wonder if dreams truly comes true in this part of this world."

@VicUgochukwu "I am busy this morning but not so busy to lend my voice to the madness that has overrun my country. I will be joining the #EndSARS march on October 1st. Join me and every other well-meaning Nigerians to put a stop to the public execution of Nigerian Youths by the deadly group."

@WEchefula "The situation is pathetic, you cannot reform or carry out orientation effectively, they should be sent to the Army then scrap the unit. Port-Harcourt has lost another person #phtwittercommunity #EndSARS"

@hezzalion "SARS are not police officers. They are criminals with a badge. They don't uphold the law. They use the law as a front and bend it to their own will to cripple the youths and extort from them in any way they can. #EndSARS"

@BiyiThePlug "SARS is a menace to the society !! SARS has brought tears to many households in Nigeria. As a young guy, there's this fear that grips you for a second anytime you encounter this set of cruel people in uniform. This has to stop !! #EndSARS"

Vanguard News Nigeria