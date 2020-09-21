Tanzania: Hamad - Vote Me, Zanzibar to Have Independent Airline Corporation

ZANZIBAR will have its own airline corporation in the near future, the ACT-Wazalendo Isles' Presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, has promised as he continues to woo for votes in the general elections scheduled for 28th next month.

"Vote for me and all candidates from my party so that we form new government and move Zanzibar forward including establishing an airline that will help to advertise our country internationally," said Mr Hamad at the Alabama grounds, where he encouraged voters to support his party and their candidates.

Mr Hamad also promised to adopt sound economic transformation programmes, which would address economic challenges facing the country, if re-elected. He said he would strengthen the campaign against corruption, economic diversification and improvement of democracy.

The aspirant who is vying for Zanzibar presidency for the sixth time since the re-introduction of multiparty democracy politics, said his new administration would have workable measures to reduce poverty, provide employment opportunities and enhance farmers' access to inputs.

Addressing a considerable crowd, the aspirant promised further that if elected, would have an opportunity to transform Zanzibar into a modern country where all people would be happy and live comfortably.

However, he vowed to ensure that economy is built and used to enhance the welfare of the people, saying: "We want Zanzibar electoral body (ZEC) to conduct free, fair and credible polls."