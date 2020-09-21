Tanzania: CCM Aspirant Promises to Build More Schools in Ward

21 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

ILEMELA parliamentary candidate through CCM ticket, Dr Angelina Mabula has promised the residents of Shibula Ward that she will see into it that more schools are built in the area if they would re-elect her.

Dr Mabula, who is also Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, said if re-elected she will see into it that there is one primary and secondary schools built in the ward.

She made the commitment during a campaign rally in Mhonze grounds on Saturday, adding that Shibula Ward has only one secondary school of Shibula and she was aware that there is no primary school in the area, despite its growing population.

Elaborating, she noted that the CCM government has set aside 55m/- for the construction of three classrooms and 10 pit latrines at Shibula secondary school.

She said the government has also set aside 612m/- for the construction of some tarmac roads in Bukala to Ilalila, Kahama to Igombe and Igogo to Kabusungu, adding that the Ilemela Municipal council has provided a loan of 40m/- to women and youth from Shibula ward.

However, Dr Mabula urged the residents to take loans from the council for their self-employed groups and enhance development.

She also promised residents of Pasiansi Ward that she will push for more teachers' houses at Mnarani Primary School in the ward to be employed and as well provide 100 desks to Bwiru Primary Schoo, besides constructing some 10 pit latrines at Kitangiri Primary School.

Dr Mabula also said the Ilemela Municipal Council has allocated 45m/- for the improvement of the education sector in Pasiansi ward.

Commenting, Shibula Ward Councilor CCM aspirant, Mr Swilla Dede promised that once voted as their Councillor, he will assist them in addressing water and electricity challenges they face.

