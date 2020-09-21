Tanzania: Vote CCM Fielding Candidates With Visions-Premier

A MEMBER of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Central Committee, Kassim Majaliwa yesterday called upon Tarime residents to vote for his party's candidates, describing the ruling party as fielding outstanding leaders.

"CCM is the pool of ethical and honest leaders, who are capable of leading and delivering", said Mr Majaliwa, who is also Tanzanian's Prime Minister at a political rally in Tarime Urban Constituency, yesterday.

However, he asked Tarime Urban voters to only vote for CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, Tarime Urban parliamentary candidate, Mr Michael Kembaki and councilor aspirants.

"Vote for the three pillars of the President, National Assembly and Councilor as a triangle of stones you arrange, when you want to cook," said the Premier.

He pledged that once they would elect Mr Kembaki as Tarime Member of Parliamentary his first assignment would be to construct a modern market in Tarime town among others, adding that CCM manifesto is clear and full of development plans.

"Ask other parties if they have election manifesto. They will show you strategic books," he said.

Mr Majaliwa further noted that Tarime is one of the towns that is in a line up to benefit from a big water project targeted in 28 towns drawn from Lake Victoria.

"You (Tarime urban) are among the 28 towns that will benefit from the water project at over one trillion shillings to be spent to execute the ambitious water project," he added .

Mr prime minister has been in Mara region since last week seeking votes to enable CCM ascend to power in the 28th October, this year general elections.