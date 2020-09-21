Tanzania: Vote CCM Fielding Candidates With Visions-Premier

21 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

A MEMBER of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Central Committee, Kassim Majaliwa yesterday called upon Tarime residents to vote for his party's candidates, describing the ruling party as fielding outstanding leaders.

"CCM is the pool of ethical and honest leaders, who are capable of leading and delivering", said Mr Majaliwa, who is also Tanzanian's Prime Minister at a political rally in Tarime Urban Constituency, yesterday.

However, he asked Tarime Urban voters to only vote for CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, Tarime Urban parliamentary candidate, Mr Michael Kembaki and councilor aspirants.

"Vote for the three pillars of the President, National Assembly and Councilor as a triangle of stones you arrange, when you want to cook," said the Premier.

He pledged that once they would elect Mr Kembaki as Tarime Member of Parliamentary his first assignment would be to construct a modern market in Tarime town among others, adding that CCM manifesto is clear and full of development plans.

"Ask other parties if they have election manifesto. They will show you strategic books," he said.

Mr Majaliwa further noted that Tarime is one of the towns that is in a line up to benefit from a big water project targeted in 28 towns drawn from Lake Victoria.

"You (Tarime urban) are among the 28 towns that will benefit from the water project at over one trillion shillings to be spent to execute the ambitious water project," he added .

Mr prime minister has been in Mara region since last week seeking votes to enable CCM ascend to power in the 28th October, this year general elections.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.