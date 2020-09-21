Tanzania: Serengeti Gets 6.2bn/ - for Free Education in State Policy

21 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

A total of 6.2bn/- had been distributed to 156 schools in government's initiatives of implementing free education policy in Serengeti District Mara region over the past five years, CCM Central Committee member, Kassim Majaliwa has said.

Mr Majaliwa, who is also Tanzania Prime Minister made the statement during his campaign tour in Serengeti, adding that 2.9bn/- was channeled to 122 primary schools, while the remaining 3.3bn went to 34 secondary schools.

According to him, the money covered various expenses such as renovation of schools' infrastructures, administrative, games and sports, examinations and allowances.

"For secondary schools, the money covered costs for hostels, food, and allowances for headmasters," he said, adding that the education sector has also benefited from Education Programme For Results (EP4R), that has enabled timely issuance of 2.7bn/- for completion of school infrastructure.

"With the money, the government was able to accomplish construction of teacher's houses, classrooms and toilets for schools in Serengeti," he explained.

According to him, earlier the government released 1.7bn/- and the remaining 1bn/- was dispatched in the second phase, citing some of the schools that benefited from the money as Wageti, Nyamakendo, Moningori, Masangura, Maburi, Kitunguruma, Itununu, Mchuri, Marenga, Mesanga, Miseke, Busawe, Musati, Monuna, Nyamburi, Nyiberekera, Motukeri, Kemugongo, Nyansurumunti, Mugumu and Nayaigabo.

Other secondary schools were issued with 3.07bn/- for renovation of their infrastructures such as laboratories, classrooms, dormitories and toilets and in the first phase, the government released 2.1bn/- and the remaining balance of 976.2m/- was dispatched in the second phase.

"Schools that benefited from the money include Mugumu, Kitunguruma, Busawe, Nyamoko, Natta, Robanda, Serengeti, Ring'wani, Machochwe, Rigicha, Manchira, Mama Maria Nyerere, Ikongoro, Nagusi, Dr Omari Ali Juma and Nyambureti," said Mr Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister.

During the rally, Mr Majaliwa also asked Serengeti residents to vote for CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, and all other party cadres vying for Legislative and Councillorship seats in the general election set for October 28 this year.

He said that for the past five years, the government under administration of President John Magufuli implemented a number of development projects in Serengeti district and Mara region, and that if he (Dr Magufuli) would be re-elected more would be achieved.

Speaking on water supply, Mr Majaliwa said a total of 3.4bn/- was spent in construction and renovation of various projects in Serengeti villages of Natta, Motukeri, Makundusi, Nyamakobiti, Majimoto, Musati, Kebanchabancha, Kutunguruma, Kenyana and Nyamitita.

"Also 62.5m was spent on drilling water well in Makundusi village as well as renovation of water wells and pumps in 19 more villages," he noted.

On the energy sector, Mr Majaliwa explained that the government through the Ministry of Energy has electrified 69 among 78 villages in Serengeti and that the remaining villages will have access to electricity immediately.

According to him, the government also released some 1.7bn for the construction of district hospitals in its grand move to ease accessibility of health services in the district.

Some other 429m/- was channeled for construction of Natta Health Center that has all services needed, adding that : "We also released 1.5bn/- which is an average of 30.9m/- every month for procurement of medicine and medical supplie."

