Tanzania: Samatta's Aston Villa Faceoff Sheffield United

TAIFA Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta will be in the English Premier League (EPL) action as his Aston Villa side host Sheffield United at Villa Park tonight.

It will be their season's first match as they are eager to stamp positive results so as to cement their league stay next term unlike last season where they thinly escaped league relegation.

For Samatta, it is again another challenge for him to make sure that he becomes ruthless at goal mouth to overtake his own record he set during the past term.

Last season, he scored only one EPL goal against relegated side Bournemouth courtesy of his piercing header but could not give them three points as they lost 2-1.

Also, the country's top striker was on the scoreboard when he pumped in a goal during the Carabao Cup finals against defending champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London which elapsed 2-1.

It was the vital goal from him but it was too little and too late to give them the much needed championship hence they finished last season without putting silverware in their cupboard.

Even though his goal contribution at the club was minimal, Samatta is again presented with another big chance to prove to the entire world that he is the caliber of strikers who can score 20 plus goals.

He just need to be trusted by Villa's technical bench that he has that potential while at the same time, showcasing his instincts at the club.

Samatta now is not new in the EPL as he was there last season even though he joined them midway into the season as such; the ball is in his court hence he just needs to play with it the way he wants.

Unlike in the Mainland Premier League, EPL transfer window continues even after the league has been unveiled and in this case, their transfer window will be closed on October 5th.

Moreover, contrary to here, in EPL, after the closure of the transfer window, they will run a domestic player transfer window which only target clubs trading in the league and will be closed on October 16th.