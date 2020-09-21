Tanzania: Dr Shein - Island Govt Behind Investors in Industrialization Drive

ZANZIBAR's President Ali Mohamed Shein has assured the industrialists and investors of full cooperation from the government for industrialization of Zanzibar as stipulated in the policy and development pla

Addressing residents at Chamanangwe Coastal village in Pemba, where the government has allocated plots for the construction of 'seaweed processing factory', and other industries, Dr Shein said his outgoing regime successfully started to implement the industrialization policy and work would continue in the next regime.

"We are already on track as we head to industrialization, following continuing workable reforms. But we still need to double effort," Shein said at the laying of Foundation stone for the would be, the first ever seaweed processing factory at Chamanangwe, North Pemba.

He said no doubt that the next regime of government that would be formed by the Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Presidential aspirant for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, would win the elections, and would implement the programme because of its importance in job creation.

Industrialists and investors are encouraged to establish all kinds of industries including food processing units for value addition of farm products, to stop wastage and low selling price in both local and foreign markets.

He said Dr Mwinyi has been explaining how his government would improve the economy and create jobs through industrialization and the blue economy, which are still unutilized sources of income in the country.

Dr Shein said "Since after the 1964 revolution, the different phases of government have been doing the best for Zanzibaris. We have decided to build a seaweed processing factory to help farmers earn more from their tedious work."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that more than 7.5bn/- has been contributed by Zanzibar State Trade Corporation (ZSTC), People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ), Zanzibar Social Security (ZSSF), Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC), and the Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) for the project planned to kick-off in the near future.

On her part, Ms Ambassador Amina Salum Ali- Minister for Trade and Industries informed the audience that the planned Chamanangwe industrial area measures 55.37 hectares, "And that area will also have conserved area, shopping area, and cultivation of Horticultural crops."

The Minister said Chamanangwe will also have a Vocational Training Centre, Social Services Clinic, Prayer Centre, Sports, Food Cafes, Warehouse, Residential area, Fire and Rescue Centre, Security, and Food and Drug inspection agencies.

"The seaweed factories, is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and the planned factory reflects the beginning of investing in 'blue economy', and other planned industries for foods and fruits processing is in response to demand of such goods abroad," she said.

At the event, Mr Juma Hassan Reli- Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Trade and Industry said that about 332.3m/- was spent to compensate residents whose properties will be affected in course of developing the Chamanangwe industrial area.