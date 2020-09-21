Namibia: Jauss and Yssel Win U18 Titles

DANIEL Jauss and Lisa Yssel took the under 18 honours at the Namibia Tennis Association's sixth junior tournament of the year over the weekend.

In the boys final on Saturday, Jauss comfortably beat Oliver Leicher 6-1, 6-2, while Yssel emerged victorious from a tightly contested round robin tournament in the girls u18 category.

Jauss, who is still only 15 years old, has now won his third u18 title of the year and said he was in top form.

"I played really well and I think it was unfortunate for Olly because he also played well in the tournament and caused some big upsets."

"I have been playing really well for the past few months and I'm working really hard on my game," he added.

Leicher who is even younger at 13 years of age, decided to play u18 in stead of u14 and pulled off two major upsets on the way to the final.

In the quarterfinals he beat the top-seeded George Louw 4-6, 7-5, 10-7, while he beat the third-seeded Dian Calitz 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the semifinals.

"I feel really good because I didn't think I would go through to the final. But I played well throughout the tournament and my shots were a lot more consistent than usual," he said.

"It was a surreal feeling to beat the number one George Louw, because I never thought that would happen," he added, although he said he would probably compete at u14 level next time.

The girls u18 category went down to the wire with three players - Yssel, Taimi Nashiku and Raica Coelho all winning three of their four matches to finish on six points each.

Yssel, however, won the category after having the highest winning game percentage of 75 percent, compared to Coelho with 62 percent and Nashiku with 57 percent.

Yssel crushed Coelho 6-0, 6-1 and Megan Lombardt 6-0, 6-0, but Nashiku gained the advantage when she beat Yssel 6-2, 7-6 on Saturday morning.

Nashiku, however, had to forfeit her next match against Coelho when she arrived late for the encounter and thereby missed a great opportunity to win the title.

In the boys u14 category, the top-seeded Adam Diggle beat the fourth-seeded Stephan Koen 7-5, 6-0 in the final.

In the semifinals, Koen had upset the second-seeded Juan Kuhn 6-4, 3-6, 10-3, while Diggle beat the exciting youngster Israel Dowie 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Dowie, who is still only nine-years-old, had a great tournament and eventually finished third after beating Kuhn 7-5, 6-1 in the third-place playoff.

Elze Stears won the girls u16 title after winning all three her matches, followed by Laruschka Kruger and Hayley Kidd, while Zoe Bronckhorst won the girls u14 title after beating Karla Terblanche 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Abraham Alemu beat Lian Kuhn 6-0, 6-1 in the boys u12 final, while Samuel Nel beat Samuel Lagvardi 8-1 in the boys u10 final.

Juanivia Bezuidenhout beat Santie van der Walt 6-1, 6-2 in the girls u12 final, while Linda Alemu won the girls u10 round robin category after winning all three her matches.