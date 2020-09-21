South Africa: Three Murderers Sentenced to Life

21 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

After an exhaustive investigation by the investigating officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, three men aged between 32 and 34 were sent to jail for life after they were sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 18 September 2020.

Thirty-three-year-old Xolani Ntsalaze also known as Lovu, Vusumuzi Ngubane known as Professor, 32, and Siphosakhe Mbatha known as Somatekisi, 34, were all convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Madinda Bhekezakhe Dlamini, 52, in September 2016.

On 7 September 2016, Dlamini was inside his tuckshop at Esigcakini Reserve when he was attacked by unknown men who fired shots at him and made off with his licenced firearm as well as three cellphones. A case of murder and robbery was opened at Richmond police station and was assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime investigation detectives for investigation. The accused were arrested a year later after the incident and were kept in custody throughout the trial. They were all sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 20 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.