South Africa: Three Murderers Sentenced to Life

press release

After an exhaustive investigation by the investigating officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, three men aged between 32 and 34 were sent to jail for life after they were sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 18 September 2020.

Thirty-three-year-old Xolani Ntsalaze also known as Lovu, Vusumuzi Ngubane known as Professor, 32, and Siphosakhe Mbatha known as Somatekisi, 34, were all convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Madinda Bhekezakhe Dlamini, 52, in September 2016.

On 7 September 2016, Dlamini was inside his tuckshop at Esigcakini Reserve when he was attacked by unknown men who fired shots at him and made off with his licenced firearm as well as three cellphones. A case of murder and robbery was opened at Richmond police station and was assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime investigation detectives for investigation. The accused were arrested a year later after the incident and were kept in custody throughout the trial. They were all sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 20 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.