South Africa: Members of the Rapid Rail Policing Unit Seize Four Rifles, One Pistol and 100 Rounds of R1 Ammunition

21 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A joint operational plan between members of the rapid rail policing unit in Mpumalanga and Gauteng has led to the arrest of the three men between the ages of 38 and 18 years of age.

The trio were arrested following an intelligence driven operation to clamp down on the damage and theft of essential infrastructure in the rail environment.

During the tracking and tracing of suspects wanted for criminal activity in the rail environment this past week, members pounced on identified addresses where wanted suspects were being sought.

Upon arrival, the team recovered 100 x rounds of R1 and 02 x rounds of shotgun ammunition. Four rifles and one pistol were also seized and all firearms have been taken in for ballistic testing to investigate on whether they have been used in the commission of crime within the borders of South Africa.

The trio has been detained at the Kwabokeni Police Station and will appear in court this morning to apply for a formal bail application.

