South Africa: Minister Debbie Schäfer On Death of High School Principal

press release

I am shocked and saddened by news that we have lost one of our principals to a senseless act of violence.

Ms Zameka Mfubesi, principal of Umyezo Wama Apile High School, was shot and killed this afternoon. Details are currently limited, and we call on SAPS to urgently prioritise the investigation.

I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school's staff and learners. Our district officials have arrived at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them.

Ms Mfubesi is described by her colleagues as having been "a dynamic principal" and "a beautiful person". This is a tremendous loss for her school and for the WCED.

This has been a year when the value and leadership of our principals and teachers has really come to the fore as they handled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their schools. To lose one of them in this manner is heartbreaking.

We ask that the family's privacy be respected at this time of grieving.