South Africa: Minister Debbie Schäfer On Death of High School Principal

18 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

I am shocked and saddened by news that we have lost one of our principals to a senseless act of violence.

Ms Zameka Mfubesi, principal of Umyezo Wama Apile High School, was shot and killed this afternoon. Details are currently limited, and we call on SAPS to urgently prioritise the investigation.

I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school's staff and learners. Our district officials have arrived at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them.

Ms Mfubesi is described by her colleagues as having been "a dynamic principal" and "a beautiful person". This is a tremendous loss for her school and for the WCED.

This has been a year when the value and leadership of our principals and teachers has really come to the fore as they handled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their schools. To lose one of them in this manner is heartbreaking.

We ask that the family's privacy be respected at this time of grieving.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.