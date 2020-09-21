Nigeria: Osimhen Makes Winning Start As Napoli Beat Parma

21 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, 21, started his Italian Serie A campaign in flying start yesterday as his new club, Napoli snatched an away 2-0 win at Parma Calcio.

Osimhen, who became Napoli's record signing when he joined from Lille in the summer for a reported €70 million, was brought on for his debut after an hour for Diego Demme in Sunday's Serie A match and made an instant impact in their win.

The Super Eagles striker almost marked his debut with a goal on 80 minutes but saw his effort go just off target.

Dries Mertens opened scoring for Napoli in the 64th minute before Lorenzo Insigne doubled the lead on 77 minutes.

The win puts Napoli top in the league table ahead of Fiorentina on goals difference.

Meanwhile, Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, who is notoriously hard to please dished out rare praises yesterday when describing his new Nigerian signing Osimhen as a "young lad with the head of a 40-year-old".

"I was struck by Osimhen's serious attitude," said Gattuso. "He hasn't forgotten where he came from and the sacrifices he made.

"He built himself up on his own and I congratulate him for his will and desire. He is a young lad with the head of a 40-year-old, I hope he doesn't make mistakes and doesn't change his attitude," observed the former AC Milan defence strongman.

Gattuso said he wanted to get Napoli back into the top four again after last year's turbulent season where they finished seventh after a late recovery and won the Coppa Italia as consolation.

"It's natural that given the history of the last ten years we want to return to the top four," he said.

"I want to see a well organised team that have clear principles in their heads and that know how to make themselves available in difficult moments."

With Agency Report

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.