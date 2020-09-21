Namibia: NWR Management Takes Salary Cut

Namibia Wildlife Resorts board and senior management have reduced their salaries by 25%.

The state-owned company says this is in line with its extensive cost-cutting and revenue-enhancing measures, since it had not been spared from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past six months.

NWR spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano said yesterday, while the company was continuing to incur costs, it was not realising any significant revenue.

"With Covid-19 being a part of us for the foreseeable future, our board, managing director and senior management took a decision earlier this month to cut their own salaries by 25%, effective from September 2020," he said.

This move is aimed at ensuring NWR's continued survival.

"It is no secret that we play a vital role in the tourism sector as well as the Namibian economy. Thus, this decision is aimed at providing the company with further savings as we continue in uncharted waters," NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama added.