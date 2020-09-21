Namibia: NWR Management Takes Salary Cut

21 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia Wildlife Resorts board and senior management have reduced their salaries by 25%.

The state-owned company says this is in line with its extensive cost-cutting and revenue-enhancing measures, since it had not been spared from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past six months.

NWR spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano said yesterday, while the company was continuing to incur costs, it was not realising any significant revenue.

"With Covid-19 being a part of us for the foreseeable future, our board, managing director and senior management took a decision earlier this month to cut their own salaries by 25%, effective from September 2020," he said.

This move is aimed at ensuring NWR's continued survival.

"It is no secret that we play a vital role in the tourism sector as well as the Namibian economy. Thus, this decision is aimed at providing the company with further savings as we continue in uncharted waters," NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama added.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.