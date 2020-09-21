Namibia: Shivute Puts On Tax Badge

21 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

SAM Shivute, the National Housing Enterprise board chairperson, has been appointed to head the Namibia Revenue Agency, effective 28 September 2020.

In a leaked Ministry of Finance internal memo, executive director Ericah Shafudah informed her colleagues that the motivational speaker and former police officer is back to head the tax collection department.

Shivute returns to treasury where he left in 2014 after serving for 18 months as an interim commissioner.

The Namibian recently reported that finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi rooted, at Cabinet level, for his former colleague at the central bank to lead Namibia's tax collection agency.

At the central bank, Shivute was a deputy director of banking services and will now be commissioner or chief executive officer, a position that once attracted PwC Namibia's current senior partner Chantell Husselman.

The process of employing the national tax boss has been mired in controversy in the past two years, with concerns that spies were highly involved in the selection process.

In the memo, Shafudah said Shivute will steer the preparation and setting up of the revenue agency, including the recruitment of managerial staff.

"Once the NamRa Act is in force, he will [then] perform his duties as a commissioner," said Shafudah.

The finance ministry is yet to announce Shivute's appointment publicly . However, the central bank broke the news ahead of treasury on Friday when it wished him well on social media.

In the memo, Shafudah said recruitment for managerial positions for the agency has already started and both outside and internal applicants would be considered.

Furthermore, the executive director said the recruitment process is expected to take between two and three years.

