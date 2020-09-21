South Africa: The Struggle to Save the ANC From Itself Continues - With No Visible Results

20 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

In August, the ANC's top officials declared that party members implicated in corruption must 'step aside'. So far, no one has done so, but momentum appears to be building on both sides of the argument. While the use of a military plane for a trip to Zimbabwe may have weakened the faction around Ace Magashule, many still refuse to budge from the notion of 'innocent until proven guilty'.

Events surrounding the ANC's fight against internal corruption are beginning to gather pace.

In the Eastern Cape, the ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has finally walked into jail after the Supreme Court of Appeal turned down his appeal against his sentence (his application to extend his bail pending a Constitutional Court ruling on his sentence is being heard on Monday in what is still called the Grahamstown High Court).

In Gauteng this week, the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the ANC is due to finally explain whether it will force Dr Bandile Masuku to step down as Health MEC. Its decision will also have an implication for the political future of Masuku's wife, Joburg Mayoral Committee Member Loyiso...

