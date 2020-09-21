Namibia: Wildlife Resorts Senior Management's Salaries Cut By 25 Percent

Namibia Wildlife Resort's Board, Managing Director and Senior Management took a decision earlier this month to cut their salaries by 25%, effective from September 2020.

The decision is part of the cost-cutting measures employed by the company to curtail the negative effects the Covid-19 pandemic has on the operations of the company. For the past six months, all tourism companies in Namibia have been severely affected by Covid-19. Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited, being one of the dominate players was not spared from the impacts of the pandemic.

The company in a statement issued this week said whilst they are aggressively cutting costs, they are not making any significant revenue at the moment, hence the decision to cut salaries of senior management.

The company said the decision is not populist, but a deep-seated desire from the NWR Board and Senior Management team to ensure the company's longevity and survival.

"It is no secret that we play a vital role within the tourism sector as well as the Namibian economy. Thus, this decision is aimed at providing the company with further savings as we continue in uncharted waters" said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.