South Africa: #Jetgate - DA to Paia Report On ANC's Abuse of Airforce Jet

press release

The Democratic Alliance will be submitting an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a bid to compel him to release the report into the ANC's abuse of an air force jet.

This follows reports that Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has given feedback to the ANC study group on the use of the air force jet for the party's visit to Zimbabwe. It has become common in the ANC to play both the judge and the jury in an unashamed attempt to escape accountability.

The DA has previously requested President Ramaphosa to immediately release the report on the ANC delegation who used the air force jet to visit their counterparts in Zimbabwe but this has not happened. It is unacceptable that the Minister reports back to the ANC about the ANC's failures and South Africans are left in the dark.

This report is already gathering dust on President Ramaphosa's desk. It must be made public.

We cannot allow a situation where a report, potentially detailing a flagrant abuse of scarce state resources is viewed and decided upon by President Ramaphosa alone, whose track record in holding his ANC comrades accountable for corruption is depressing.

The ANC cannot legitimately investigate itself, the President must hand over this report so that checks and balances that are available in our democratic system can properly scrutinise it and hold those found guilty accountable.

South Africans have once again witnessed the ANC's complete disregard for the rule of law and the separation of power when the party travelled in an airforce jet to Zimbabwe to meet with Zanu-PF during lockdown.