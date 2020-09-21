Zimbabwe: Cry, Zimbabwe - Lawyers Appeal for Acts of Solidarity to Defend Human Rights

analysis

In an unusual act of transnational solidarity last week the Johannesburg Society of Advocates hosted a webinar to discuss 'the crisis in law' in Zimbabwe. Their intention was to allow the world to hear directly from practising human rights lawyers about the subversion of the rule of law into 'rule by law' and to speak about the cases they are involved in.

The main speakers were Thabani Mpofu, a leading advocate at the Harare Bar, Roselyn Hanzi, the director of Zimbabwean Lawyers for Human Rights and Doug Coltart, a Zimbabwean attorney and human rights activist. The discussion was hosted by Jason Brickhill, formerly the director of the Constitutional Litigation Unit at the Legal Resources Centre and currently based at the Faculty of Law, University of Oxford.

The discussion was first scheduled several weeks ago. But an hour before it was due to start an objection to the event was received from an advocate at the Johannesburg Bar, who is believed to be related to a Zanu-PF Cabinet Minister and who has acted for the Zimbabwean government in court. Following due process, the Johannesburg Society of Advocates postponed the discussion to consider the objection. When responses were made to the objection,...