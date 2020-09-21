South Africa: Minister Motsoaledi Must Answer Why Advert for CEO Position Was Changed to Suit Fosi's Candidacy

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken note of the latest revision of qualifications for applications for the position of CEO at Government Printing Works (GPW), this followed the latest publication of an advert for the position.

The previous advert which has since been removed had different requirements to the current one now being advertised (see here and here). The DA calls on the department to give reasons for the sudden shift that favors the current Acting GPW CEO Alinah Fosi.

It is patently clear that Fosi is now guaranteed the job of CEO GPW, because the minimum requirements which were specified in the previous advert have been have now been tailored to suit her experience.

The DA calls for the process to be thoroughly reviewed in order to ensure that it is open and transparent. We will not support such a flawed recruitment process, that is shrouded in secrecy, and designed to impose an individual that lacks the requisite competency for the position of CEO.

Apart from questions surrounding her qualifications for the CEO position, Ms Fosi also has been at the center of a series of allegations that have not be adequately addressed ranging from:

Using taxpayer money to pay for business class tickets to travel with friends to France for a "workshop";

Intimidating GPW employees;

Alleged assaulting of a junior employee;

Unnecessarily hosting a workshop worth approximately R500 000 at a Bela-Bela hotel; to

Overseeing the appointment of suppliers for this workshop without following due procurement processes.

The question we have to ask ourselves is, why is the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi insistent on shortlisting a person of such a reputation to a position as important as the GPW CEO.

The GPW provides key and important services to the South African Government, including but not limited to , the printing of smart ID cards, passports and visas. The questions surrounding Fosi's leadership at GPW will result in further deterioration of this critical service provider.

There can be no justifiable argument that the department can give on why it changed the job requirements to favor Fosi, other than that it is intent on appointing her so that ANC allies can benefit financially from key Government Printing Works projects worth billions.

We will not allow someone with all these kind of allegations hanging over her head to be the CEO of such an entity. Surely there must be a suitable candidate with both the necessary qualification and credentials that the Department can shortlist for this position, aligned with the first advertisement that was distributed.