South Africa: Eskom Report and Court Judgment Clear Coo Jan Oberholzer

20 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Yelland

The report is the third investigation into alleged wrongful actions by Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. All three investigations have cleared him of wrongdoing.

An explosive report by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to the Eskom board reveals Eskom's position in respect of unproven allegations of corruption, nepotism and victimisation orchestrated against COO Jan Oberholzer on social media and other platforms.

The Eskom report, dated 24 August 2020, was presented to the Eskom board by De Ruyter at a board meeting on 31 August, and deals with apparently orchestrated and ongoing suggestions by the EFF, trade union federation Saftu, Corruption Watch and other elements that have suggested a corrupt and conflicted relationship by Oberholzer with Stefanutti Stocks, Black & Veatch and Aveng.

The Eskom report also deals extensively with unproven allegations by former Eskom general manager of coal and clean technologies Mark Chettiar, who was also the portfolio project manager for the disastrous Majuba rail project, and the new ash dam project at Camden power station where delays caused the whole 1,600MW power plant to shut down for several months at the end of May, leading to at least one stage of load shedding in South Africa.

The Eskom...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

