South Africa: Nedlac's Framework Agreement On Eskom and Its Implementation Schedule Are a Masterclass in Specifics

20 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

While Nedlac discussions for an economic recovery plan skirted firm deadlines and details, the framework agreement on Eskom and its implementation schedule is a masterclass in specifics. The question remains whether the political will exists to make it happen.

The Eskom social compact discussions at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) have run together with the national economic recovery plan. But given the grimmest economic indicators and the wrenching impact of the Covid-19 hard lockdown, it was the recovery plan that cornered the political space, including presidential presentations like the 16 September 2020 address to the nation.

Yet the Eskom Framework Agreement with its specifics and implementation timelines rises above the perennials of infrastructure, employment and enabling policy of the economic recovery plan that now has moved up by three months the spectrum release to December 2020, rather than March 2021.

What would have focused Nedlac talks is that Eskom is the biggest threat to South Africa's economy.

Eskom's debt stood at R488-billion as at end March 2020, up by R48-billion compared to March 2019. And while the power utility is looking to cut costs - R14-billion is this year's number - Eskom officials told MPs in early...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.