South Africa: Nedlac's Framework Agreement On Eskom and Its Implementation Schedule Are a Masterclass in Specifics

While Nedlac discussions for an economic recovery plan skirted firm deadlines and details, the framework agreement on Eskom and its implementation schedule is a masterclass in specifics. The question remains whether the political will exists to make it happen.

The Eskom social compact discussions at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) have run together with the national economic recovery plan. But given the grimmest economic indicators and the wrenching impact of the Covid-19 hard lockdown, it was the recovery plan that cornered the political space, including presidential presentations like the 16 September 2020 address to the nation.

Yet the Eskom Framework Agreement with its specifics and implementation timelines rises above the perennials of infrastructure, employment and enabling policy of the economic recovery plan that now has moved up by three months the spectrum release to December 2020, rather than March 2021.

What would have focused Nedlac talks is that Eskom is the biggest threat to South Africa's economy.

Eskom's debt stood at R488-billion as at end March 2020, up by R48-billion compared to March 2019. And while the power utility is looking to cut costs - R14-billion is this year's number - Eskom officials told MPs in early...