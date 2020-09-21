Zimbabwe: State of Siege - Zimbabwe Puts the Boot in Journalism and Freedom of Speech

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fazila Mahomed

Violent attacks on journalists, student leaders and other voices happening in full view of the police paint a worrying image of the country's ever-declining humanitarian situation.

"Journalism has been criminalised," said award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono during one of his court appearances in August before he was granted bail on 2 September.

Chin'ono, who is facing charges of "inciting public violence", is one of many journalists who are faced with a massive clampdown on the media and other dissenting voices in Zimbabwe.

At least six journalists were physically assaulted on 18 September and their equipment was vandalised by unidentified assailants while they were covering a press conference by Zimbabwe National Students' Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore in Harare.

Ngadziore, who is out on ZW$2,000 (R350) bail granted on 14 September, was arrested on 10 September after leading a protest against the alleged abduction by state agents, using an Impala Car Rental vehicle, of journalism student Tawanda Muchehiwa. The student leader led protesters at the Harare-based car rental offices, demanding the company release details of the alleged abductors after CCTV footage revealed the car that was used in the abduction.

As part of his bail conditions, Ngadziore was ordered by the magistrates'...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.